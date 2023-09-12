ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for the next edition of 18 Sports Plays of the Week.

The 18 Sports team showcases the top plays from the past week in the Twin Tiers. This week’s top plays include 2 sensational saves from Horseheads goalkeeper Ava Fairbrother, 2 interceptions from Finn Scanlon-Shaw of Horseheads and Canton’s Dawson Burgess, a perfect touchdown from Andrew Slaven to Reyes McAtee at Edison, and 2 big plays from Tioga’s Valentino Rossi and Caden Bellis in Waverly.

You can watch the 18 Sports Plays of the Week on Tuesday’s on WETM 18 News.