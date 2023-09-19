ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for the next edition of 18 Sports Plays of the Week.

The 18 Sports team showcases the top plays from the past week in the Twin Tiers. This week’s top plays include great plays on the gridiron from Corning’s Tajwan Sides, Horseheads’ Colton Cox, Tioga’s Evan Sickler, and Troy’s Mason Smith. Capping it all off is the 18 Sports Athlete of the Week, Carter Rosno, netting a game winning goal for Corning boys soccer.

You can watch the 18 Sports Plays of the Week on Tuesday’s on WETM 18 News.