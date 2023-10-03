ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another edition of the 18 Sports Plays of the Week.

The 18 Sports team showcases the top plays from the past week in the Twin Tiers. This week’s top plays include three big efforts in football and soccer from Horseheads athletes Elijah Friend, Emma Kamas, and Dylan Chalk. In addition, Hornell soccer’s Parker Graham nets a phenomenal goal in Haverling and Canton football’s Hudson Ward has a stellar 4 touchdown day against Wyalusing.

You can watch the 18 Sports Plays of the Week on Tuesday’s on WETM 18 News.