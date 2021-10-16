williams banner

Avoca/Prattsburgh tennis duo takes forth straight Section V title

High School Sports

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One local tennis duo has now dominated Section V for four straight seasons.

Avoca/Prattsburgh’s team of Kendra Pinkney and Susie Moore earned their fourth straight Section V, Class B2 title in doubles tennis. Pinkney and Moore are both seniors on a Vikings tennis team which has dominated the area for a number of years, including reaching the sectional finals nine times.

18 Sports would like to congratulate Kendra Pinkney and Susie Moore on their amazing accomplishment!

Photo Courtesy: Laura Moore (Twitter).

