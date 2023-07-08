ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Six local basketball standouts will get to display their talents in Johnson City.

Six of the best in high school boys and girls basketball have been selected to represent Section IV in the BCANY (Basketball Coaches Association of New York) Summer Hoops Festival from July 28th through the 30th. The festival will take place among the Johnson City Schools.

In the boys competition, 2 players from Horseheads will represent Section IV. Jeremy Truax and Jack Fesetch have been tabbed from the Blue Raiders. Truax and Fesetch each played a key role in the Blue Raiders’ Section IV Championship, this past season. A full look at the boy’s team from Section IV is listed below:

Riley Loomis – Owego

Owen Standish-Warpus – Whitney Point

Warren Wilson – Chenango Valley

Jack Fesetch – Horseheads

Jeremy Truax – Horseheads

Luke Little – Ithaca

Noah Gray – Maine-Endwell

Derek Abu – Binghamton

Usuri Rassaq – Binghamton

Tay Brooks – Binghamton

Zubayr Griffin – Johnson City

Makya Morrison – Oneonta

Owego’s Chris Evans and Chenango Valley’s Sonny Spera will coach the boy’s team.

On the girls side, 4 Twin Tiers natives will represent Section IV. Sophia Bonell and her teammate Jordyn Gross will represent Horseheads, following their STAC West title win. Elmira Express standout Ellie Clearwater earned a selection, along with Edison’s 1,000 point scorer, Payton Littlefield. 18 Sports caught up with Littlefield, who shared her excitement for the event.

“I’m really looking forward to playing with the other girls on our roster, said Littlefield. They make me a better basketball player. I had a great time playing in the event last year and I think It will be a great time again.”

Littlefield also shared that she believes this year’s Section IV team is well rounded, with great shooting on the perimeter, as well as the size and skill of Jordyn Gross and Cha Gardner in the paint.

Below is a full look at the Section IV girl’s team:

Madelyn Little – Ithaca

Madison McEvoy – Owego

Ellie Clearwater – Elmira

Adriana Fontana – Union-Endicott

Sophia Bonell – Horseheads

Jordyn Gross – Horseheads

Sugar Williams – Binghamton

Maggie Warpus – Chenango Forks

Payton Littlefield – Edison

Charli Bennett – Southern Cayuga

Ava Cirigliano – Sidney

Makanna “Cha” Gardner – Newark Valley

The Section IV girl’s team will be coached by Chad Freije of Susquehanna Valley, Owego’s Luke McEvoy, and Andrew Kalet from Union Springs.