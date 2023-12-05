HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads and Waverly girls hoops each picked up big wins on a packed night of high school basketball action.

Horseheads and Waverly girls basketball picked up huge wins on Tuesday. On the boys side, Corning earned a big road win in Wellsville, thanks to a 31 point night from Nolyn Proudfoot. Horseheads girls basketball defeated Maine-Endwell 78-38, behind 25 points from Sophia Bonnell. In addition to Bonnell’s high scoring effort, Madisyn Matkosky added 17 points, 5 from behind the arc, Jordyn Gross posted a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds, and Megan Wolf scored 5 points to go with 10 rebounds.

Corning and Waverly girls basketball team up for local Toys for Tots collection.

In Corning, the Hawks and Wolverines joined forces for a good cause ahead of their game. Corning and Waverly teamed up to collect toys for the local chapters of Toys for Tots. On the court, the Wolverines picked up a 70-47 win. Waverly rode a big night from Ryleigh Judson and Brilynn Belles, who combined for 36 points (Judson 19 points, Belles 17 points).

A full look at Tuesday night’s local basketball scoreboard is listed below:

High School Girls Basketball:

Section IV Girls Basketball –

Horseheads 78 – Maine-Endwell 38

Waverly 70 – Corning 47

Owego 55 – Elmira Notre Dame 30

Haverling 45 – Addison 25

NTL Girls Basketball –

Cowanesque Valley 37 – Athens 26

Towanda 44 – Sayre 34

Troy 59 – Northeast Bradford 43

Wellsboro 35 – North Penn-Mansfield 20

High School Boys Basketball:

Section IV Boys Basketball –

Johnson City 72 – Elmira 64

Corning 69 – Wellsville 50

Odessa-Montour 64 – Campbell-Savona 16

NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball:

Syracuse 81 – Cornell 70

