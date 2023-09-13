CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning boy’s soccer stayed perfect with a win over Horseheads on a busy night in local high school soccer and volleyball.

Corning boy’s soccer upheld their number 6, Class AAA state ranking with a win over Horseheads, on Tuesday. The Hawks staved off an early goal from Ricky Condon, to give the Blue Raiders the 1-0 edge. Minutes after Condon’s goal, heavy rains began to fall at Corning Memorial Stadium. In the downpour, the Hawks attempted to flip the momentum with several shots and set pieces, which were fended off by Horseheads keeper Jake Bennett, who totaled 6 saves. With 29 minutes remaining in the first half, Corning’s all-time leading scorer Carter Rosno netted a free kick to tie the game.

Later in the half, momentum would stop for both sides, as lighting struck near the stadium, resulting in a 30-minute delay. Following the delay, the Hawks poured on 5 more goals to win 6-1 and improve to 6-0. The Hawks offensive burst was led by 2 goals from Rosno and Taylor Freelove. Jake Kempton and Charlie Warner added a goal each, while Rosno and Tomasso Cruciani each had an assist. A full look at local high school soccer and volleyball scores are listed below:

High School Boys Soccer:

#6 Corning 6 – Horseheads 1

#4 Ithaca 1 – Elmira

Seton Catholic 3 – Waverly 2

High School Girls Soccer:

Watkins Glen 6 – Odessa-Montour 0

Haverling 2 – Hornell 0

High School Girls Volleyball:

Elmira 3 – Johnson City 0

Maine-Endwell 3 – Horseheads 2

Edison 3 – Dryden 2

Susquehanna Valley 3 – Waverly 1

