CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning’s Angie McKane is already a three-time state champion in swimming and now, in 2023, she is off to impressive start in search of more.

Corning’s senior captain in the pool, Angie McKane has been perfect to start 2023. The three-time state champ has claimed eight pool records, while helping the Hawks to 3-straight meet wins to start the year. McKane is no stranger to the record books, as she holds several pool and team records in schools around the Twin Tiers.

The year started for McKane in the Hawks’ home pool, where Corning defeated Maine-Endwell. In the 96-81 win, the standout swimmer claimed the pool and team records in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:06.26. McKane’s time was 22 seconds faster than the next quickest finisher in the event. McKane was not finished in the event, claiming the 200 IM pool record with a time of 2:10.55 and helping her team win the 200 yard relay event.

Four days later, McKane led the Hawks to Binghamton. Corning won the meet 97-61 with the help of another record breaking day from the Hawks’ captain. McKane broke the Patriots pool records for the 200 IM and the 100 backstroke. Binghamton’s 200 IM record had stood since 1986 and was topped by McKane’s best time of 2:11.59. McKane’s 100 backstroke record clocked in at 58.43. The next closest final time to McKane in the event was 1:23.34.

On Saturday, September 9th the Hawks traveled to Waverly for the Wolverine Swim & Dive Invite. The increase of competition did not hinder McKane or the Hawks, as they won the event over 6 other schools. Much of the Hawks’ 576 total points could be attributed to the success of McKane and her teammate Brooke Terwilliger, who broke the pool and meet records with a state qualifying score of 521.70. McKane led the way in the pool, breaking 4 records in the 200 free, 100 fly, 50 free, and 100 free. The 17-year old’s time of 54.12 in the 100 fly earned 20 points for her team and automatically qualified her for All-American status.

McKane and the Hawks will look to continue their perfect start to the season at home on Tuesday, September 12th against the Johnson City Wildcats.

Stick with 18 Sports for the latest on the Corning Hawks all season long.