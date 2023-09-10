CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – One Corning softball standout has made her plans to play at the college level.

Corning Hawks’ standout Sophia Polzella has announced her commitment to play softball at Hofstra University. Polzella has made a significant impact on the Hawks’ program over the past 5 seasons. The catcher and utility player has been a part of the varsity team since 7th grade, helping the Hawks to 3 Section IV Class AA titles. Polzella is fresh off of a banner season, earning a fifth team All-State selection and All-STAC selection. In addition to phenomenal defense behind the plate, Polzella batted .481 with 4 home runs in route to a section title in her junior year.

(Photo Courtesy: @PolzellaSophia Twitter)

In the upcoming season, Polzella and the Hawks will look to win a 2nd-straight sectional crown. The softball standout will enter the 2023-24 season as a leader for the Hawks, while keeping an eye on the Hofstra Pride. The Long Island, New York based team finished 29-27 last season, and earned a trip to the NCAA Division I Softball Tournament’s Norman Regional in Oklahoma.