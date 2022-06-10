CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning softball standout Atalyia Rijo capped off her storied career in style.

Rijo was named New York State Gatorade Player of the Year as a member of the Hawk program. Atalyia helped Corning to a Section IV runner-up finish this year, a STAC West crown and their first overall STAC Championship.

Rijo and the Hawks also won the program’s first-ever Class AA state title in 2019.

The senior shortstop brought it at the plate again for the Hawks. Rijo batted .585 with five triples, seven home runs, 21 RBI and 43 runs scored. Her numbers helped the Hawks to an (18-2) overall record and a top-five ranking in the state.

Rijo is a three-time All-State selection and ranked eighth overall in the nation as a prospect by Extra Innings. Atalyia was also invited to play for the Dominican Republic National Team.

One of the all-time best at her position from the Twin Tiers, Rijo will take her talents to the University of Arkansas softball program next year on a scholarship.

(PHOTO: NYS Gatorade)