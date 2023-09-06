ELMIRA, N.,Y. (WETM) – Elmira and Corning girls soccer earned home wins in a packed slate of games.

Wednesday night was a busy one for high school girls soccer in Section IV. Elmira and Corning picked up wins at home, while Horseheads fell in overtime in a Sectional semi-final rematch with Vestal. In other games around the area, Waverly cruised past Susquehanna Valley, Elmira Notre Dame fell to Watkins Glen, and Odessa-Montour was defeated by Newark Valley. Below is a full look at results from high school girls soccer in the Twin Tiers from Wednesday night:

Section IV Girl’s Soccer –

Vestal 1 – Horseheads 0 – Final/OT

Elmira 2 – Union-Endicott 1

Corning 2 – Maine-Endwell 0

Watkins Glen 4 – Elmira Notre Dame 1

Newark Valley 2 – Odessa-Montour 1

Waverly 5 – Susquehanna Valley 0

NCAA Division II Women’s Soccer –

Mansfield University 3 – Lock Haven 2

NCAA Division III Men’s Soccer –

Elmira College 0 – SUNY Delhi 0

Stick with 18 Sports for the latest on high school and college soccer in the Twin Tiers.



