ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira and Corning volleyball picked up big wins for their senior nights.

Elmira and Corning celebrated their senior nights in style, each earning a win. In Elmira, the Express fended off a tough Edison team 3-1. Elmira won the first set on a kill from senior, Greyeson McMaster. In the 2nd set, Edison’s Kailey Ripley dropped in a serve that was eventually returned into the net, giving the Spartans the 26-24 win. In set 3, the Express cruised to the win 25-7, before closing out the game with a 25-18 win in set 4. The Elmira seniors celebrated on the night were; Lily Cornacchio, Ellie Clearwater, Piper Hooey, Austyn Johnson, and Greyeson McMaster.

Elmira will next head to Binghamton tomorrow for a 6:30 p.m. game, in search of a 2nd-straight win. The Express close out the regular season on Thursday, with a major match-up at home against Corning.

Corning volleyball had an equally successful senior night. The Hawks swept Spencer-Van Etten and returned to the win column. Corning celebrated 5 seniors on the special night; Emma Barron, Isabelle Moon, Hannah Smith, Lindsay Stratton, and Brooke Johnston.

(Photo Courtesy: Corning Hawks Athletics)

The Hawks have already clinched the STAC West division and will finish their regular season with the aforementioned game at Elmira, then participate in the Horseheads Tournament on Saturday.

Elsewhere in Section IV, the only other game on the local slate was a rivalry between Watkins Glen and Odessa-Montour. The Lake Hawks earned the sweep over the Grizzles, 3-0.