CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Express high school baseball team stunned defending champions Corning in the Section IV Class AA semifinals on Friday.

Elmira and Corning took part in a defensive battle for most of their semifinal match-up following the first two runs of the game, one scored by each side. The lack of early runs was due to the pitching dual between Corning’s Aidan Chamberlain and Elmira’s Bryce Mashanic. Corning ended the dual by jumping out to a 4-1 lead.

The Express put their rally caps on and went to work by scoring 4 runs in the 7th inning to take a 5-4 lead. The Express followed up the hitting rally with a game ending double-play by Trevor Morrell to finish off the upset win.

Corning had defeated Elmira twice in the regular season this year. The Hawks beat the Express at home in April 2-0 and followed that up with a convincing 13-2 victory at Elmira, just last week.

With the big win for the Express, comes an even bigger test. Elmira must now take on the Horseheads Blue Raiders in a best of three series for the Class AA crown. Elmira will look to bring the magic to Horseheads in the finals as they took two losses to the Blue Raiders this year.

Horseheads defeated the Express 10-2 in April and 15-6 on May 3rd in the regular season.

The Express will have a chance to continue run at the Class AA title Monday at 4:30 in Horseheads for game one of the finals.