ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira boy’s golf team has cemented their names into their school’s record books.

(Photo Courtesy: Elmira Express Athletics on “X”)

The Elmira boy’s golf team won their first STAC Championship in school history, on Tuesday. The Express turned in a total team score of 408 to win by 10 strokes over Vestal. Sixty-eight of the areas best descended upon the Mark Twain Golf Course in Elmira for a chance at a team and individual STAC title. For the Express, their 1st ever overall STAC title came due to a great combined effort. On the par 72 course, Express senior Brady Magliocca and sophomore Jackson Cavalier led their team, each posting a 79 (+7). On top of the great performance from Magliocca and Cavalier, seniors Cooper Taft and Bobby Cavalier solidified the team’s performance, each recording scores of 82 (+10). Fellow senior Benjamin Rhode capped off the scoring with an 86 (+14), while Bryce Mashanic’s score was not needed to clinch the team title.

Prior to the STAC Championship, the Express went 8-3 in the regular season and won the STAC West Division.

Maine-Endwell’s Blaise Brixner claimed the individual STAC Championship with a round of 71 (-1).