ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning and Elmira Notre Dame boys basketball each found the win column on Friday night.

It was a special night at Elmira Notre Dame High School. Ahead of Friday night’s dominant win over Edison, the Crusaders honored a longtime figure for the school. Prior to the game, the family of the late Ira Heyward Sr. accepted a special plaque in honor of the longtime Crusaders parent, grandparent, fan, and volunteer. The presented plaque will hang outside of the Notre Dame concession stand, where Heyward Sr. was well known to purchase the first bag of freshly made popcorn, before basketball games. For his 45 years of dedication to the school, Heyward’s plaque recognizes him as an Alumni Parent, Grandparent, and “Super Crusader.” Heyward was a major part of the Elmira Notre Dame program dating from 1974 to his passing in 2019.

The family of the late Ira Heyward Sr. accepts a plaque in his honor.

On the court, the Crusaders delivered a huge win over Edison, 65-36. Notre Dame stormed out of the gates with a balanced attack, leaving the Spartans behind 18-0 by the late 1st quarter. Following the hot start, the Crusaders continued to ride their impressive effort to the win.

In Binghamton, the Corning Hawks picked up and impressive win, 61-57 over the Patriots. Corning’s win was paced by Nolyn Proudfoot’s game-high 24 points and 6 rebounds.

A full look at Friday night’s basketball scoreboard is listed below:

Section IV Boys Basketball –

Corning 61 Binghamton 57

Elmira Notre Dame 65 – Edison 35

Odessa-Montour 68 – Spencer-Van Etten 30

Lansing 73 – Watkins Glen 55

Tioga 48 – Candor 42

Section V Boys Basketball –

Hornell 66 – Warsaw 52

NTL Boys Basketball –

Athens 56 – Newfield 52

High School Girls Basketball –

Wellsville 27 – North Penn-Mansfield 21

Haverling 39 – Warsaw 25

NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball –

Harold J. Brodie Tournament (Rochester, N.Y.) – Elmira College 103 – Bryant & Stratton 81

For the latest on local basketball in the Twin Tiers, stick with 18 Sports all season long.