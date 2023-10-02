ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Notre Dame and Spencer-Van Etten/Candor draw in a double overtime thriller, while Watkins Glen girl’s soccer improves to 11-0.

It was a boy’s soccer showdown on Monday night. Elmira Notre Dame drew with the defending Section IV Class C champions Spencer-Van Etten/Candor. The Eagles rolled out to an early lead, thanks to a goal from Steven Novak, 6 minutes into the game. In the 2nd half, the Crusaders tied the game with 11:50 left on an indirect kick from Jose Marcotti Neto. With the score tied, both teams would battle through 2 overtimes, seeing several near goals and big saves. Goalkeepers Jackson Potter of Elmira Notre Dame and Sirron Irvin of SVEC stood tall, making several key blocks. In the waning seconds, Kody Goble sent the final shot of the game wide for the Eagles.

In girl’s soccer Watkins Glen shutout Campbell-Savona to improve to 11-0. Skye Honrath scored a hat trick for the 3rd time in 3 games. The Lake Hawks will look to move to 12-0 on Tuesday. Watkins Glen heads to Tioga for their final road game of the regular season at 5 p.m.

A full look at Monday’s local high school scoreboard is listed below:

Section IV Boy’s Soccer:

Elmira Notre Dame 1 – SVEC 1 – Final/2OT

Watkins Glen 2 – Odessa-Montour 1

Section IV Girl’s Soccer:

Watkins Glen 5 – Campbell-Savona 0

#7 Owego 3 – Elmira 1

Section V Girl’s Soccer:

Hornell 9 – Wayland-Cohocton 0

