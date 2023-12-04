ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Notre Dame boys basketball and the Athens girls team continued their early unbeaten streaks.

Elmira Notre Dame boys basketball defeated Towanda 65-61, on Monday. The Crusaders rode an early offensive attack paced by Jeremiah Parker and Gabe Patterson, to a hard fought win over the Northern Tier League’s Black Knights. With the victory, the Crusaders move to 2-0 on the year, following a big win over Odessa-Montour to open the season. Elmira Notre Dame will host cross-town rival Edison at 7:15 p.m. on Friday.

On the girls side, Athens outlasted Sullivan County to improve to 2-0 on the season. Addy Wheeler delivered a double-double for the Wildcats with 16 of the Athens’ 27 total points, in addition to 11 rebounds and 5 steals. The Wildcats will look to ride their 27-22 victory into another immediate home matchup. Athens is slated to host Cowanesque Valley on Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m.

A full look at your local basketball scoreboard is listed below:

High School Boys Basketball:

Elmira Notre Dame 65 – Towanda 61

Millville 51 – Canton 47

Montoursville 64 – Wellsboro 46

Geneseo 59 -Haverling 36

High School Girls Basketball:

Athens 27 – Sullivan County 22

For more on local high school basketball in the Twin Tiers, stick with 18 Sports.