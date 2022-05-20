ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Notre Dame boys lacrosse beat Windsor to advance to the quarterfinal round of the Section IV Class D tournament on Friday.

Elmira Notre Dame defeated Windsor 6-2 to move on in the Section IV Class D tournament. The Crusaders battled in a close game with the Black Knights. Windsor stormed out to a 2-0 lead in the early minutes of the second quarter, but the Crusaders tied the game just before halftime with goals from Sean Franzese and Shane Maloney.

In the second half the Crusaders found their stride after Kellan Murphy scored with a man advantage to take a 3-2 lead. Elmira Notre Dame went into cruise control after gaining their first lead of the game, Maloney added two more goals for a hat trick and the Crusaders finished the game with a win, 6-2.

With the the win, the Crusaders have now beaten the Black Knights for a second time this year and they are one step closer to returning to the Class D title game, where they fell last year 10-9 to Chenango Valley.

Elmira Notre Dame will now head to Chenango Forks to take on the 2017 Class D champions on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m.