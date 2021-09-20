williams banner

Elmira Notre Dame football forced to cancel game due to injuries

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Notre Dame football has had a rough season so far and now injuries will pose a new challenge for the Crusaders.

Only two weeks into the 8-Man Football season and the Crusaders have been forced to cancel their upcoming road game on Friday at Lansing due to injuries. Notre Dame is now 0-2 after suffering a loss to Edison on Saturday. The contest against Edison resulted in a 42-18 loss for the Crusaders as well as multiple injuries.

Crusaders Head Coach Mike Johnston Sr. tells 18 Sports that he’s hopeful that his team will be ready to go for their next scheduled game at Unatego on October 8th.

One other football schedule change has been announced. Corning’s road game against Binghamton has been moved from Friday to Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

