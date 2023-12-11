ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Watkins Glen girls hoops earned a big win over Whitney Point, while Elmira Notre Dame fell to Trumansburg.

Watkins Glen girls basketball picked up a 48-28 win over Whitney Point, on Monday. Lake Hawks sophomore Rachel Vickio led her team with 18 points in the win. In addition, Addison Coolican tallied 11 points and Olivia King scored 10. Watkins Glen now moves to 2-0, after leading the final 3 frames of the game.

In Elmira, Notre Dame fell to Trumansburg 51-49 despite an favorable 1st half. The Crusaders held a 5 point lead late in the 2nd quarter and saw standouts Mallory Sheehan and Payton Sutryk score 17 points each.

A full look at the Monday basketball scoreboard are listed below:

Section IV Girls Basketball:

Watkins Glen 48 – Whitney Point 28

Trumansburg 51 – Elmira Notre Dame 49

Section IV Boys Basketball:

Whitney Point 57 – Watkins Glen 48

For the latest on local high school basketball in the Twin Tiers, stick with 18 Sports.