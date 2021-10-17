Elmira Notre Dame girls soccer to play for a IAC title on Tuesday

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Notre Dame girls soccer team now knows when they will play for the IAC Large School Championship.

After being postponed on Saturday, The Crusaders will take on Lansing on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. The IAC title game will be hosted at Watkins Glen Alumni Field.

The Crusaders saw their title game cancelled in the spring due to COVID-19 concerns and they were declared co-champions. Elmira Notre Dame earned a spot in the large school title game by defeating rival Waverly in a tiebreaker 1-0 in overtime on Thursday.

