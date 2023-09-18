ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Notre Dame boys soccer picked up a big win on a packed night of high school soccer and volleyball.

Elmira Notre Dame picked up a conference shutout win over Newark Valley, on Monday. The Crusaders earned a 4-0 win over the Cardinals at Brewer Memorial Stadium. Crusader senior David Ferriol Bermejo scored 2 goals, while Guilherme Catherino, and 8th grader Tony Campanella added a goal each. Campanella’s goal was the final of the game and accounted for the first of his varsity career.

More soccer headlines where made in the Monday slate, with Haverling seeing a historic night from Ella Yartym to stay unbeaten, while Watkins Glen moved to 6-0. A full look at Monday’s local high school games are listed below:

Section IV Girl’s Soccer:

Watkins Glen 5 – Newfield 1

Section V Girl’s Soccer:

Haverling 5 – Warsaw 0

Letchworth 2 – Hornell 1

Section IV Boy’s Soccer:

Elmira Notre Dame 4 – Newark Valley 0

Newfield 2 – Odessa-Montour 1

Trumansburg 4 – SVEC 1

Tioga 2 – Watkins Glen 0

Section IV Volleyball:

Lansing 3 – Edison 0

Watkins Glen 3 – Odessa-Montour 0

