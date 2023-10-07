WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Haverling girl’s soccer stops Watkins Glen’s perfect record in a clash of state power teams.

Two of the best high school girl’s soccer teams faced-off on Tuesday, delivering a thrilling game. Class B’s #1 Haverling traveled to unbeaten Class C #8 Watkins Glen and stopped the perfect streak of the Lake Hawks in a 2-1 game. Late in the first half, University of Arkansas commit Keegan Smith delivered the game’s first goal on a penalty kick, giving the Rams a 1-0 lead. The penalty was called on the Lake Hawks for a hand ball in the goal box.

In the 2nd half, the Lake Hawks stormed back, looking to improve their 13-0 record. 10 minutes into the half, Skye Honrath tied the game, posting her 60th career goal. Roughly 13 minutes after the tying goal from Honrath, the Rams responded. Despite an impressive 16 save performance from Lillian Ameigh, Smith was able to find the net again for the eventual game winner.

As a result, Haverling moves to 11-1 on the year, with 3 games remaining in the Section V regular season. The top ranked Rams will look for their 12th win of the season on Monday, when they host Pioneer Central at 4 p.m.

Watkins Glen finishes the regular season 13-1 and will now turn their attention to the postseason. The Lake Hawks are attempting to win back-to-back IAC and Sectional crowns. 8th ranked Watkins Glen will next head to Tompkins Cortland Community College on Saturday at 6 p.m. for the IAC Small School Championship game against Marathon.