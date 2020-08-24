High school football, other “high risk” sports not allowed to play in New York

(WETM) – Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday that high school football and other high-risk sports such as wrestling, rugby, and ice hockey will not be allowed to start their seasons on time.

Sports that are designated as “low-risk” such as soccer, cross-country, field hockey, tennis, and swimming are allowed to start practice and playing on Sept. 21.

Teams will not be allowed to travel out of the state or outside of their school’s region for any kind of travel, practice, or competition, according to the Governor.

Schools are encouraged to follow the Department of Health’s protocols when it comes to fall sports.

New York reported its lowest infection rate (.066%) on Monday and noted that it’s the 17th straight day that the infection rate has been under 1%.

