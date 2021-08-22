High school football returns in New York and Pennsylvania

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It has been nearly two years since New York and Pennsylvania high school football teams played in the same fall sports season.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pennsylvania schools completed their last football season in the fall of 2020, while New York schools had a shortened season in the spring of this year. Now both states will return to in game action on the football field as soon as August 27th.

The NTL football season in Pennsylvania kicks off on Friday, August 27th with a huge slate of games across the Northern Tier. The teams in the NTL are ready to get back to on the field, for more on these teams watch our NTL Season Previews: https://www.mytwintiers.com/sports/high-school-sports/.

New York’s high school football season kicks off on Friday, September 10th, as many of the teams in Section IV open their season. For more on the Section IV teams, watch 18 Sports all this week as we preview the area’s best.

To kick off the high school football season, the 18 Sports Blitz will return Friday, August 27th with all of your week one NTL hi-lights and updates.