GENESEO, N.Y. (WETM) – Hornell boy’s soccer has now added a Section V Crown to a banner season.

Hornell boy’s soccer outlasted Bishop Kearney/Chesterton, 3-2 for the Section V Class B title at Geneseo High School, on Saturday. The Red Raiders saw goals from sophomore Wyatt Evingham and junior Pasquale Picco, which kept the game out of reach for the Kings. With the newly combined Section V Class B, Hornell has punched their ticket to the NYSPHSAA tournament with the win.

The Red Raiders are no stranger to sectional final games. Hornell won the 2021 Class B1 final, before falling to rival Haverling in the state qualifier. In 2022, the Red Raiders marched back to the B1 final, but fell to Livonia, 1-0. This season, Hornell embarked on a revenge tour in the Class B tournament. The Raiders opened with a dominant win over Waterloo, before knocking out rival Haverling in the quarterfinal round. Hornell met Livonia in the semifinal, where they stunned the team that ended their 2022 season, 3-2, in overtime.

Stick with 18 Sports as the Hornell Red Raiders compete for a State Championship.