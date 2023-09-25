HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads girl’s soccer cruises past Johnson City on senior night, while Elmira Notre Dame boy’s soccer tops Watkins Glen.

Horseheads girl’s soccer earned a 10-0 win over Johnson City, as the blue and white recognized 8 seniors. The Blue Raiders had plenty to celebrate with multiple players finding the scoresheet, including senior Isabella Enright. Horseheads burst out of the gates with Abby Sumner, Olivia Hornsby, and Enright scoring within one minute of each other. Following up the first 3 goals was Marney Durr, who scored with 27 minutes left in the 1st half. After the fast start, the Blue Raiders continued to display excellent offense throughout the game.

Around the Twin Tiers, Waverly, Odessa-Montour, and top ranked Haverling all earned wins. On the boy’s side, Elmira Notre Dame and Addison picked up wins. In Odessa-Montour, the Grizzlies claimed their first win of the year, thanks to an overtime goal from Patrick Croft.

A full look at the local high school soccer and volleyball scoreboard is listed below:

Section IV Girl’s Soccer:

Horseheads 10 – Johnson City 0

Odessa-Montour 1 – Moravia 0

Waverly 2 – Seton Catholic 0

Section V Girl’s Soccer:

#1 Haverling 7 – Wellsville 0

Section IV Boy’s Soccer:

Odessa-Montour 2 – Newark Valley 1 – Final/OT

Elmira Notre Dame 5 – Watkins Glen 1

Seton Catholic 4 – Elmira 2

Section V Boy’s Soccer:

Addison 2 – Haverling 0

Section IV/NTL Girl’s Volleyball:

Waverly 3 – Sayre 0

