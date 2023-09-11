ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – High school soccer thrilled the Twin Tiers with two big games, on Monday.

Monday night served up plenty of local high school soccer in the Twin Tiers. In girl’s soccer, Horseheads outlasted Corning, thanks to a late header from Katie Miley. In boy’s soccer Elmira Notre Dame spoiled Trumansburg’s unbeaten record with a 1-1 tie. The Crusaders effort was led by a goal from Gabe Patterson in the first half and a stellar effort in net from Jackson Potter. A full look at your local high school soccer scoreboard is below:

High School Girl’s Soccer:

Horseheads 1 – Corning 0

Ithaca 4 – Elmira 0

Tioga 4 – SVEC 1

Athens 5 – North Penn-Mansfield 1

High School Boy’s Soccer:

Elmira Notre Dame 1 – Trumansburg 1

Tioga 5 – Odessa-Montour 0

Hornell 1 – Addison 0

