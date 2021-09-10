Horseheads volleyball defeats Union-Endicott in a packed field house

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads volleyball picked up a big win in their home opener over Union-Endicott.

The Blue Raiders started things off at home in front of a packed field house at Horseheads Middle School. Horseheads would drop the first set 25-18 to the Tigers, but they would come storming back.

The Blue Raiders took three sets in a row to win the game, the Tigers would not go past the 15 point mark after the first set. Horseheads saw outstanding performances from several players, including Taylor Malone who had 12 digs, 10 kills, and 5 aces. Malone’s teammates Anna Cantando, Macy Karpowich, and Lydia Schooley added to the Blue Raider stat sheet, each having a big night.

Junior middle blocker for the Blue Raiders Macy Karpowich matched Taylor Malone’s 10 kills, while Anna Cantando added 13 assists, and Lydia Schooley led the way with 7 aces. Horseheads will look to ride that momentum into the Union-Endicott Volleyball Classic on Saturday.

Thursday night was a busy night in Section IV, take a look at some more results below:

Volleyball

Horseheads 3, Union-Endicott 1

Corning 3, Johnson City 0

Maine-Endwell 3, Elmira 0

Tioga 3, Watkins Glen 0

Candor 3, Thomas A. Edison 1

Towanda 3, Sayre 0

Girls soccer

Corning 1, Maine-Endwell 0

Boys soccer

Waverly 3, Elmira Notre Dame 0