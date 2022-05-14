BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads defeated Union-Endicott 10-6 to win the STAC baseball championship on Saturday.

Horseheads stepped into Mirabito Stadium in Binghamton with plenty of momentum for the STAC finals. The Blue Raiders most recently had beaten rival Corning 8-5 to take the STAC West title on May 11, the team had also been on a 10 game win streak since late April.

Horseheads earned their way into the STAC final after a win over Owego in the semifinal. This is the second straight STAC tournament title for the Blue Raiders since the the pandemic cancelled the previous two tournaments. Horseheads won the last STAC tournament in 2019 over Vestal.

(Photo courtesy of @HorseheadsAD Twitter)