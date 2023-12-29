ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira’s Josh Palmer Fund Clarion Inn Classic determined which teams would play for a title, with a thrilling third day of action.

Following an exciting third day of basketball action in the Josh Palmer Fund Classic, five title games have been set for Saturday. Of the Twin Tiers teams, Elmira Notre Dame, North Penn-Mansfield, Corning, and Troy boys hoops will battle for the tournament glory. In the boys national division, New Rochelle will take on St. Mary’s for the trophy. On the girls side, matchups between Ithaca vs. Seaton Catholic and Cardinal O’Hara vs. Bishop Kearney will determine champions. For Kearney, they will look for their second consecutive crown.

A look at Saturday’s Championship slate is listed below:

Boys Regional Division 1: Elmira Notre Dame vs. North Penn-Mansfield – 1:30 p.m.

Girls Division 2: Ithaca vs. Seton Catholic – 3:15 p.m.

Boys Regional Division 2: Corning vs. Troy – 5 p.m.

Girls Division 1: Cardinal O’Hara vs. Bishop Kearney – 6:45 p.m.

Boys National Division: St. Mary’s vs New Rochelle – 8:30 p.m.

A look at Friday’s tournament results are listed below:

Josh Palmer Clarion Inn Tournament:

Ithaca 65 – Edison 21 – Boys Regional Division 1 Consolation

Horseheads 59 – Corning 34 – Girls Division Consolation

Edison 49 – Elmira Notre Dame 39 – Girls Regional Division Consolation

Bishop Kearney 64 – Horseheads 52 – Boys National Division Consolation

Seton Catholic 61 – Starpoint 49 – Boys Regional Division 2 Consolation

Elmira 69 – Greater Latrobe 62 – Boys National Division Consolation

Elmira 43 – Troy 38 – Girls Division Consolation

Cardinal O’Hara 58 – Harrison 55 – Girls Division 1 Semifinal

St. Mary’s 55 – Mount St. Michael’s 41 – Boys National Division Semifinal

Bishop Kearney 62 – St. Mary’s 57 – Girls Division 1 Semifinal

New Rochelle 53 – Epic South 44 – Boys National Division Semifinal

Girls Basketball:

Waverly 57 – Towanda 24

Wellsville 38 – Haverling 31

Addison Holiday Tournament:

Odessa-Montour 45 – Addison 30

More Than a Game Tournament (at Onondaga Central):

Owego 44 – Watkins Glen 38

Boys Basketball:

Trumansburg 61 – Watkins Glen 41

18 Sports will have more on all of the high school hoops tournament action, including Saturday’s championship results in the Josh Palmer Fund Classic.

