ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Football took center stage in the Twin Tiers, on Saturday.

In the NTL, Troy opened their season with a big win over Juniata, while Towanda rolls past North Penn-Mansfield. Cowanesque Valley started their season, earning head coach Joe Leonard’s first win with the Indians, and Wyalusing fell to Nativity BVM. On the semi-pro level the Ithaca Warriors shocked the best team in the Northeastern Football Alliance, and will return to the NFA title game. A full look at the results is below:

NTL Football –

Troy 56 – Juniata 21

Towanda 26 – North Penn-Mansfield 6

Cowanesque Valley 32 – Northwest Area 12 – CV: Graham Hess: 3 TD Passes, Fletcher Good 3 TD receptions.

Nativity BVM 28 – Wyalusing 14

Northeastern Football Alliance Playoffs –

#4 Ithaca Warriors 26 – #1 Lockport Wildcats 21

NFL Preseason –

Buffalo Bills 24 – Chicago Bears 21

New York Jets 32 – New York Giants 24

Stick with 18 Sports for more on local football in the Twin tiers all season long.



