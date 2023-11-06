ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The best of the best in high school girls swimming are preparing for states.

(Photo courtesy: @HorseheadsAD on “X”)

Following the Section IV Championships this past weekend, multiple swimmers from the Twin Tiers qualified for the New York State Championships. Standout sophomore Mira Kittle will look to add to an impressive year in Waverly. Kittle won 3 class titles at the Section IV Class B Championships and holds state qualifying times in 3 events. At the Class B Championships, Kittle won the 200 medley and free relays, with her Wolverine teammates, then claimed win in the 100 free. Kittle and the Wolverines took the 200 medley relay and Kittle’s 100 free in school-record time. The standout sophomore will compete in the 50 and 100-yard freestyle, as well as the 100-yard backstroke in states.

In Section IV Class A, Horseheads looks to cap off a dominant season with multiple state crowns. The Blue Raiders wrapped up their 4th-consecutive section title and will send multiple swimmers to states. Horseheads’ standout Sibby Lowe notched state qualifying times in the Section IV prelims and championships. Lowe finished 2nd to Corning’s Angie McKane in the 100 fly section title race, but still clocked a state qualifying time of 58.96. In addition, Lowe turned in a dominant win in the 50 free Class A final. The Horseheads’ standout won the race in a state qualifying time of 24.34, which placed her one spot ahead of her sister Anna in the race. As a part of the Class A title, Horseheads qualified for 2 relay races at the state meet. Swimmers Gabby Janeski, Mia Carro, Karina Lapierre, and the Lowe sisters will compete in the 200 free and medley at states.

Also in Class A, the Corning Hawks will send their captain back to the state meet. Hawks senior captain and 3-time state champion Angie McKane broke 5 pool records at sectionals and will look to add to her stellar list of accolades. McKane holds state qualifying times in nearly every event she has competed in, but will likely choose to try and repeat in the 100 fly and 50 free. On top of the individual success, McKane is a part of the Hawks 400 free relay team, who also qualified. The team of McKane, Maria Kuksenkova, Kyra Gross, and Kara Peters won the Class A final and will look for claim a state banner.

The Hawks relay team will be joined by standout diver Brooke Terwilliger, who made states after winning a Class A title.

The New York State Swimming Championships take place November 17th-18th at the Webster Aquatic Center.