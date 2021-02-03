No spring championships for high school sports, NYSPHSAA announced

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced on Wednesday that high school sports will not have a state spring championship.

“After listening to concerns from the 11 #NYSPHSAA sections, the 11 section executive directors and member schools, the NYSPHSAA officers have approved the cancellation of the 2021 NYSPHSAA Spring Championships,” the association said on twitter.

After listening to concerns from the 11 #NYSPHSAA sections, the 11 section executive directors and member schools, the NYSPHSAA officers have approved the cancellation of the 2021 NYSPHSAA Spring Championships. — NYSPHSAA (@NYSPHSAA) February 3, 2021

Across the state, high risk sports just begin their seasons on Monday of this week.

The state had previously canceled championship games for both the winter and fall seasons of this school year.