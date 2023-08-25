ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – NTL Football made it’s long awaited return in Pennsylvania.

It was a night of big returns as the NTL kicked-off their regular season on the gridiron. Sayre returned to varsity football in a battle with the defending District IV Champion Canton Warriors. Of other local teams, Athens and Wellsboro both returned to the field against Line Mountain and Montoursville. Below is the scoreboard for day one of the NTL regular season, as well as Saturday’s lineup:

NTL Football –

Canton 42 – Sayre 0

Montoursville 49 – Wellsboro 0

Line Mountain 54 – Athens 12

08/26 – Towanda at North Penn-Mansfield – 7pm

08/26 – Nativity BVM at Wyalusing – 7pm

08/26 – Juniata at Troy – 7pm

08/26 – Northwest at Cowanesque Valley – 7pm

Stick with 18 Sports all season long for local high school football coverage in the Twin Tiers.