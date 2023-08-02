WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – NTL Media Day returned to Shepard Hills Golf Course to kick-off high school football season in Pennsylvania.

Football action is just three weeks away in the Northern Tier League and representatives from the majority of the teams reunited to ring in the new season. The teams met up for introductions and photos at Shepard Hills Golf Course in Waverly, with all eyes the storylines of the new year. Players and coaches alike, were excited to be back at the annual event and be so close to the start of the season.

“This is a great event. This is my eleventh year, said Wellsboro Head Coach Matt Hildebrand. We used to go to other media events and a lot of times we didn’t get the coverage that we felt we deserved. At this event, there’s a bunch of media that comes out and they support these kids and give them the coverage they deserve.”

The new season brings back several great teams and introduces some new faces. The Canton Warriors are looking to follow up on consecutive district titles and state semifinal appearances, while teams like Wyalusing, North Penn/Mansfield, and Athens all have new coaches at the helm. With multiple teams seeing leadership changes, one team is returning to the varsity level. This season Sayre will be returning to league play this season, following a year long absence, due to low turnout.

18 Sports will have more on each of the teams in the Twin Tiers in the coming weeks, with the return of high school football previews.