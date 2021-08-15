NTL Season Preview: Wellsboro Hornets

WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – The Wellsboro Hornets are feeling prepared as they enter the 2021 season with quarterback Isaac Keane back for another season.

Last year in the shortened season Keane threw seven touchdowns and rushed for two more in the Hornets 3-3 campaign. With fans back in the stands, Keane says this year will be a lot different than the pandemic season.

“It’s going to be the best feeling because last year I remember talking to the guys down on the field with no one in the stands, no music, you’re just sitting there. It’s going to be a whole different feeling. It’s going to be like the first time again,” said Keane at NTL Media Day.

The Hornets are once again led by head coach Matt Hildebrand, who last season became the school’s winningest football coach with 68 wins, surpassing Russ Manney. Hildebrand also owns the school’s all-time winning percentage among coaches with at least 15 games.

Hildebrand says last season put things into perspective for him coaching through the pandemic and that he’s learned to take a step back and enjoy the ride.

“I think that’s one one of the biggest lessons I’ve learned is that, you know, enjoy the wins, take the time to step back and reflect a little bit because time goes by quick and you’re never going to get those back and it can be taken away very quickly.”

Here’s a look at the Hornets’ schedule for the 2021 season, which begins with a scrimmage at Loyalsock.

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME/SCORE 08-21 @ Loyalsock (SCR) Kenneth M Robbins Stadium 10:00 am 08-27 @ Montoursville (0-0) 7:00 pm 09-03 vs. South Williamsport (0-0) Wellsboro Community Athletic Complex 7:00 pm 09-10 vs. Hughesville (0-0) Wellsboro Community Athletic Complex 7:00 pm 09-17 @ Shikellamy (0-0) 7:00 pm 09-25 @ Troy (0-0) * Alparon Park 7:00 pm 10-01 vs. Canton (0-0) * Wellsboro Community Athletic Complex 7:00 pm 10-08 vs. Towanda (0-0) * Wellsboro Community Athletic Complex 7:00 pm 10-15 @ Wyalusing (0-0) * 7:00 pm 10-22 vs. Athens (0-0) * Wellsboro Community Athletic Complex 7:00 pm 10-29 @ North Penn-Mansfield (0-0) * Island Park 7:00 pm Subject to change

