NTL Season Preview: Wyalusing Rams

WYALUSING, Pa. (WETM) – After a disappointing end to the 2020 season where they were outscored 83-19 in their final two games, one of which was a shutout by Muncy, the Wyalusing Rams are ready to bring the heat on offense.

The Rams are bringing in a new quarterback and return their offensive skilled players in 2021 for a season where they’ll likely have a better sense of who they’re playing and when.

Up front, the Rams’ offensive line is expected to have an average weight of 265 lbs. If the offensive line is able to protect the quarterback, Rams coach Ricky Lindblad says their receivers should get a chance to make some big plays.

“Offensively, I don’t think we’re missing a lot. We’ve got a lot of skilled guys that are quick, they’re fast. I think if we get the ball in their hands we can create some plays.”

Lindblad says the Rams “can easily be above .500” and that they plan to make a playoff push.

“We’re a team that comes together, we work hard, we’re aggressive, we look to get better every single day.”

Senior wide receiver/cornerback Nolan Oswald echoed his coach, saying he thinks the team “has a really good chance to make a playoff push this year and make a statement in the league” coming off the 3-3 season.

“We have a lot of returning guys that definitely have a lot of experience.”

Oswald is looking forward to his senior season, especially knowing there are going to be fans at the games.

“It’s just going to feel so good, having all the fans back all the support from our town, support for the other town from their fans it’s just going to be an amazing feeling.”

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME/SCORE 08-21 vs. Hughesville (SCR) TBA 08-27 vs. Montrose (0-0) 7:00 pm 09-03 @ North Penn-Mansfield (0-0) * Island Park 7:00 pm 09-10 vs. Muncy (0-0) 7:00 pm 09-17 @ Canton (0-0) * Miller A. Moyer Field 7:00 pm 09-24 @ Athens (0-0) * Alumni Stadium 7:00 pm 10-01 vs. Montgomery (0-0) 7:00 pm 10-08 @ Cowanesque Valley (0-0) 7:00 pm 10-15 vs. Wellsboro (0-0) * 7:00 pm 10-22 @ Troy (0-0) * Alparon Park 7:00 pm 10-29 vs. Towanda (0-0) * 7:00 pm Subject to change

Wyalusing starts their season with a scrimmage against Hughesville on Aug. 21 before the regular season opener against Montrose, followed by North Penn-Mansfield and a revenge game against Muncy.