WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Watkins Glen girl’s soccer defeated Newark Valley to improve to 9-0.

Watkins Glen girl’s soccer moved to 9-0, on Tuesday night. The Lake Hawks beat Newark Valley 3-1, behind a hat trick from Skye Honrath. The standout junior opened the contest with a goal, off of the assist from Ava Kelly, 5 minutes into the game. Honrath’s 2nd goal was earned on a penalty kick, following a drive from Kelly, resulting in the Cardinal’s foul. Watkins Glen took a 2-0 lead into halftime and stormed out of the gates with another goal from Skye, just 1 minute into the frame. Honrath was thrilled with the multi-goal night after the game.

“It just feels good to have all of the goals and support my team, said Honrath. I guess I was just there at the right time to just get them off.”

Skye’s sister and teammate Sasha, as well as Lake Hawks Head Coach Scott Morse were impressed, but not surprised at her success.

“It was a special night, said Sasha Honrath. She (Skye) finishes shots most of the time, so it’s not that much of a surprise.

“Skye Honrath makes things happen, said Morse. She is a terrific player for sure.”

Watkins Glen will look to improve their record to 10-0 this Saturday, September 30th, when they host rival Odessa-Montour.

Elsewhere in the Twin Tiers, Ithaca beat Corning in double overtime, while Horseheads rolled past Johnson City in boys soccer. A full look at the local scoreboard for high school soccer and volleyball is listed below:

Section IV Girl’s Soccer:

Watkins Glen 3 – Newark Valley 1

Section V Girl’s Soccer:

Hornell 1 – Dansville 1 – Final

Section IV Boy’s Soccer:

Ithaca 3 – Corning 2 – Final/2OT

Horseheads 8 – Johnson City 0

Seton Catholic 5 – Waverly 0

Susquehanna Valley 8 – Tioga 0

Section IV Girl’s Volleyball:

Horseheads 3 – Ithaca 0

Elmira 3 – Corning 0

Owego 3 – Waverly 0

Stick with 18 Sports for the latest on high school soccer and volleyball in Twin Tiers.





