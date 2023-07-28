JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WETM) – The stars of the Southern Tier hit the basketball court for the BCANY Summer Hoops Festival, earning three wins.

Friday was day one of the BCANY Summer Hoops Festival in Johnson City. Team Southern Tier brought the best of best in boys and girls high school basketball to try to win the annual event. Day one saw the girls team from the Southern Tier win both of their games, while the boys team went 1-1.

The Southern Tier girls stormed out of the gates with a 64-62 win over the Central Region. Twin Tiers natives posted 15 points in the winning effort. Elmira’s Ellie Clearwater and Horseheads’ Sophia Bonnell scored 6 points a piece, while Edison’s Payton Littlefield added 3. The Southern Tier girls bested their performance in their 2nd game, with a 79-57 win over the North Country.

On the boys side, Team Southern Tier fell in their first game to Hudson Valley, despite solid efforts from Ithaca’s Luke Little and Jeremy Truax of Horseheads. The Southern Tier boys earned redemption in game 2, in large part to a big effort from Zubayr Griffin of Johnson City. The boys beat Buffalo 82-74.

The Southern Tier girls kick-off day 2, with an 8 a.m. game against Long Island. The girls follow up by taking on Mid Hudson at 11 a.m. and Buffalo at 2 p.m. The Southern Tier boys open up their 2nd day with a game against Nassau at 11 a.m., then a game with the Capital Region at 2 p.m.

Tournament action wraps up on Sunday with the semi-finals tipping-off at 8:30 a.m. throughout the Johnson City Schools.