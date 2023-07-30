JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Southern Tier boys and girls team finished runner-up in the BCANY Summer Hoops Festival.

It was nearly a perfect sweep for the girls and boys of high school hoops in the Southern Tier. The Southern Tier girls dominated in pool play, going 4-0. Their stellar play continued, as they defeated the Central Region 67-41, on Sunday morning, earning them a title game spot. The perfect run for the Southern Tier girls would end, thanks to a meeting with Rochester. Rochester carried the same momentum and unbeaten record into the tournament title game, after beating Long Island 55-50 in the semis. In the tournament final, Rochester earned the win 81-69.

On the boys side, it was a tougher road to the finals for the Southern Tier. The Southern Tier boys split their first 2 games of pool play, on Friday. However, the local team rebounded with a perfect 2nd day. Team Southern Tier carried their 3-1 record into Sunday and a matchup with Hudson Valley. Following an 82-66 win in the semi-final, Team Southern Tier faced off with the Capital Region. The Capital Region avenged Friday’s loss to the Southern Tier, beating them 77-65.

Both the Southern Tier boys and girls teams featured plenty of local talent from the Twin Tiers. On the boys side, Jeremy Truax and Jack Fesetch of Horseheads. On the girls side, Ellie Clearwater of Elmira, Edison’s Payton Littlefield, and Horseheads standouts Sophia Bonnell and Jordyn Gross represented the area.