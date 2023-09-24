ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Tioga football rolls past Delhi and Edison falls to Trumansburg on a packed day for local high school sports.

Tioga football picked up their 31st win in a row, on the road, against Delhi. The top ranked Tigers won the Section IV Class D playoff rematch 56-28. In 8-man football, Trumansburg picked up a road win in Elmira Heights, against Edison. Finally, in the NTL, Cowanesque Valley beats Sayre to wrap up the week’s slate.

On the soccer field, Corning returned to their dominance with an 11-0 win over Binghamton. The Hawks saw Carter Rosno score 4 goals to reach 29 on the season, giving him the school’s single-season record. Elsewhere in Section IV, Horseheads and Elmira Notre Dame earned big wins, while 3rd ranked Livonia beat 15th ranked Hornell in a 1-0 thriller.

Section IV Football:

#1 Tioga 56 – Delhi 28

Trumansburg 42 – Edison 6 – 8-Man football

NTL Football:

Cowanesque Valley 28 – Sayre 6

Section IV Boys Soccer:

#4 Corning 11 – Binghamton 0 – *Carter Rosno (4 goals, 1 assist) became Corning’s all-time single-season scoring leader with 29 goals*.

Elmira Notre Dame 2 – Schenevus 0

Moravia 2 – Odessa-Montour 1

Horseheads 10 – Waverly 0

Section V Boys Soccer:

#3 Livonia 1 – #15 Hornell 0

Elmira College Sports:

EC Women’s Volleyball 3 – SUNY Cobleskill 0

EC Women’s Volleyball 3 – SUNY Potsdam 1

UMass Boston 2 – EC Women’s Soccer 0

St. John Fisher 0 – EC Men’s Soccer 0 – Final

NCAA Division II Women’s Soccer:

Mansfield 2 – Shippensburg 1

CSFL Sprint Football:

Army 47 – Mansfield 6

NCAA Division I Football:

Cornell 23 – Yale 21

Syracuse 29 – Army 16

#7 Penn State 31 – #24 Iowa 0

