ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Tioga and Edison picked up big wins in football, while Watkins Glen and Haverling stayed perfect in girl’s soccer.

As a part of a packed Saturday slate of games, Tioga football cruised to a 55-8 win over Walton on the road. The Tigers win came with impressive play on both sides of the football, including their defense allowing just 21 yards of offense in the first half. Edison had a huge day on the gridiron, outscoring Newfield on the road, 74-48. In high school girl’s soccer, Haverling’s Keegan Smith scored her 3rd hat trick of the week, to lead the Rams to a win over Hornell. Class B’s number one team moves to 9-0 with the win. In Watkins Glen, the Lake Hawks get their 2nd hat trick of the week from Skye Honrath and win 8-2 over Odessa-Montour. Watkins Glen is now 10-0.

A full look at your high school and college scoreboard is listed below:

Section IV Football:

#1 Tioga 55 – #14 Walton 8

Edison 74 – Newfield 48

Section IV Girl’s Soccer:

Watkins Glen 8 – Odessa-Montour 2

Section V Girl’s Soccer:

#1 Haverling 4 – Hornell 1

Section IV Boy’s Soccer:

#9 Corning 5 – Horseheads 2

#7 Ithaca 4 – Elmira 2

Owego 3 – Waverly 0

Odessa-Montour 1 – South Seneca 0

NCAA Division III Men’s Soccer:

Elmira College 2 – Russell Sage 0

NCAA Division III Women’s Volleyball:

St. John Fisher 3 – Elmira College 0

NCAA Division III Women’s Soccer:

St. John Fisher 1 – Elmira College 0

NCAA Division II Women’s Soccer:

#7 Kutztown 2 – Mansfield University 0

NCAA Division I Football:

Colgate 35 – Cornell 25

Clemson 31 – Syracuse 14

#6 Penn State 41 – Northwestern 13

