ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 Sports has the next group of Twin Tiers Sports Awards nominees.

For the 7th consecutive year, The Twin Tiers Sports Awards returns on Thursday, July 6 at 7:30 pm on mytwintiers.com/sports. Hosts Andy Malnoske and Nick Ketter will reveal the ultimate winners from the sports year that was. Vote as many times as you need here and let your voice be heard: https://www.mytwintiers.com/18-sports-awards-2023/

Now, we reveal the Male MVP nominees for 2023 below:

Twin Tiers Sports Awards Male MVP

Cullin Cole – Horseheads Swimming, won NYS and Federation Title in 50 free

Donavan Smith – Elmira Wrestling, All-American and placed 2nd in NYS

Joey Tomasso – Waverly Football & Basketball, 1st team All-State in both sports

Mason Lister – Athens Football & Basketball, led NTL in passing yards, 1,000 points in hoops