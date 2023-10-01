WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Watkins Glen girl’s soccer is looking to continue to build on a perfect season.

Watkins Glen has been a tough girl’s soccer team to stop in 2023. The Lake Hawks improved to 10-0 after an 8-2 win over rival Odessa-Montour, on Saturday. Junior Skye Honrath picked up her 2nd hat trick of the week in the contest, which has been nothing out of the ordinary for the Lake Hawks. Sisters Skye and Sasha Honrath, along with sophomore Ava Kelly have accounted for several multi-goal games on the season. Watkins Glen Head Coach Scott Morse believes that the teams’ selflessness on the field makes them a top competitor.

“We’ve got that line with Sasha, Skye, and Ava, and they each bring a little bit of a unique skillset, said Morse. They’re interchangeable and switch positions a lot, so they work so well together. They’re all terrific passers, which makes them terrific scorers too.”

Terrific scoring has been a key strength for Watkins Glen, as they have outscored opponents 52-7 this season. Another attribute that the team has, according to Kelly is their ability to consistently improve on mistakes.

“We are really looking back at old games, so we can fix our problems and grow as a team, said Kelly. That’s going to get us ready.”

For sisters and teammates Sasha and Skye Honrath, they believe their team chemistry and communication is unmatched.

“We have been working together for years and have good communication, said Sasha. I think if we just keep the same mindset all season, then we will have a good run.”

Watkins Glen Senior Captain Sasha Honrath dekes around a Newark Valley defender.

“We started playing soccer at a young age, so it’s simple, said Skye. We know were we all are, and can just connect on the field.”

Watkins Glen Junior Skye Honrath celebrates her 3rd goal against Newark Valley.

The Lake Hawks have five games remaining in the regular season, beginning on Monday against Campbell-Savona. Following the Monday matchup, Watkins Glen takes on a tough road game in Tioga, then hosts Newfield. To end the regular season, the Lake Hawks will host New York State’s number 1 team in Class B, unbeaten Haverling (9-0). With the upcoming schedule filled with unique challenges, the team aims to remain focused on playing their game and not concerning their selves with staying unbeaten.

“I don’t know about an undefeated regular season, said Morse. It’s very hard to do, especially in the IAC. That Tioga game on the road is tricky, we also have Campbell-Savona and Newfield coming out here, and ending with Bath (Haverling) will be a true challenge. However, those are the games we want. We want to keep improving and see if we can make a postseason run.”

Once the regular season concludes, Watkins Glen will be in search of their 2nd-straight Section IV Class C title. Last season, the team defeated Trumansburg to win the Class C crown for the first time in program history.

A full look at the 10-0, Lake Hawks remaining schedule is listed below:

10/02 – Campbell-Savona – 6:30 p.m.

10/03 – @ Tioga – 5 p.m.

10/06 – Newfield – 6:30 p.m.

10/07 – #1 Haverling – 1 p.m.

Postseason –

10/14 – Regular Season/IAC Championships – TBD

10/18 – Section IV Championships – TBD

Stick with 18 Sports for the latest on the undefeated Watkins Glen girl’s soccer team and their quest for the playoffs.