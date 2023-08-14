ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Wellsboro Football will be more motivated than ever, once they return to the gridiron in 2023.

In 2022, Wellsboro Football found themselves in the bottom half of the NTL Large School Division. Finishing with a (1-9) overall record, the Hornets will be heading into the new season looking to fix last season’s mistakes. Senior two-way player, Hayes Campbell explained that the team believes they were in position to win a majority of their games in 2022, but failed to capitalize.

“Seven out of ten games we were either winning or very close at halftime and didn’t finish, said Campbell. That really stung us and we don’t want the same result. We want to be at least .500 or better.”

Wellsboro will carry plenty of motivation into 2023, but will have to fill the shoes of 11 graduated seniors. Among those no longer wearing the green and white, are quarterback Conner Adams and lineman Cameron Brought. In the new year, the Hornets will field one senior (Campbell), but carry experience among the rest of the team. Several underclassmen stepped up and gained experience last year, from injuries to seniors. 11-year head coach Matt Hildebrand says his team motivated and working hard.

“These kids are a year older and have been in the weight room, said Hildebrand. They’ve been really working. You’re going to see a team that works hard every week.”

The Hornets begin their season with a scrimmage at Lewisburg on Saturday, August 19th. Wellsboro’s regular season will begin with a big test against Montoursville on August, 25th. Below is a full look at the Hornets schedule for 2023. *Denotes league game.

08/19 – @ Lewisburg (AAA) – Scrimmage 10am

08/25 – Montoursville (AAA) – 7pm

09/01 – @ Muncy (A) – 7pm

09/07 – Canton Area* (A) – 7pm

09/15 – @ Athens* (AAA) – 7pm

09/22 – Towanda* (AA) – 7pm

09/29 – @ Troy* (AA) – 7pm

10/06 – @ Wyalusing Area* (AA) – 7pm

10/13 – South Williamsport (A) – 7pm – Homecoming/Senior Night

10/20 – @ Cowanesque Valley (AAA) – 7pm

10/27 – @ North Penn-Mansfield* (AA) – 7pm

