HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads girls basketball picked up a big win over Vestal, behind 45 combined points from Megan Wolf, Sophie Bonnell, and Jordyn Gross.

Horseheads girls basketball highlighted a busy night of high school hoops, with a 64-46 win over Vestal. Megan Wolf led the Blue Raiders with 18 points, while Sophie Bonnell added 15, and Jordyn Gross scored 12 points. Horseheads stormed out of the gates, jumping ahead with a 9-0 run in the 1st quarter. On the boy’s side, Horseheads fell on the road to Johnson City, 87-73. Alex Daugherty led the Blue Raiders with 21 points.

In addition to the Horseheads games, Watkins Glen defeated Edison in both boys and girls hoops. Edison’s Payton Littlefield scored 27 points for the Spartan girls. In the boys game, Ryan Willett scored 21 points for Watkins Glen, while Alex Holmes added 16 points and 15 rebounds. Elsewhere in the section, the Odessa-Montour girls fell to Southern Cayuga, despite 20 points from Gina Gavich. The O-M boys also fell to Southern Cayuga, 54-42.

In Section V boys basketball, Haverling defeated Wayland-Cohocton with a 32 point performance from Jake Hagadone. Avoca-Prattsburgh saw their standout junior Daniel Stilson score 32 points and 12 rebounds in a 68-67 loss to Arkport-Canaseraga.

A look at more local high school basketball scores, from around the Twin Tiers are listed below:

Section IV Boys Basketball:

Johnson City 87 – Horseheads 73

Watkins Glen 66 – Edison 50

Elmira Notre Dame 73 – Newark Valley 55

Southern Cayuga 54 – Odessa-Montour 42

Section V Boys Basketball:

Haverling 64 – Way-Co 40

Arkport-Canaseraga 68 – Avoca-Prattsburgh 67

Section IV Girls Basketball:

Horseheads 64 – Vestal 46

Watkins Glen 54 – Edison 40

Southern Cayuga 55 – Odessa-Montour 28

Section V Girls Basketball:

Addison 40 – Alfred-Almond 15

Avoca-Prattsburgh 78 – Andover-Whitesville 27

For the latest on high school basketball in the Twin Tiers, stick with 18 Sports.