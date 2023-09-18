WARSAW, N.Y. (WETM) – Haverling’s Ella Yartym turned in a historic night on the soccer field.

Haverling girl’s soccer senior Ella Yartym added her name to the Ram’s history books, on Monday. The 5th year varsity starter scored 4 goals in a 5-0 win over Warsaw and tallied the 100th goal of her career. Yartym’s milestone marks the first time a female student-athlete has surpassed 100 career goals in the school’s history. The standout player has been a key piece of the Ram’s offense this season, propelling the team to a 5-0 record.

Once the 2023-24 season concludes, Yartym will head to St. Bonaventure to play NCAA Division I Soccer.

In addition to the accolades, Ella Yartym is one of this week’s nominees for the 18 Sports Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Simmons-Rockwell Nissan. Athlete of the Week Voting is now open at this link.

Haverling’s next matchup is against the Addison Knights on Wednesday in Bath at 6:30 p.m.