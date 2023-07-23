SHERRILL, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads Hitmen closed out their 2023 season with a hard fought loss.

The Horseheads Hitmen fell 7-5, and again via forfeit in Sherrill, on Sunday. The losses cap off the franchises’ first year with the Horseheads Hitmen name and location. In November of 2022, the Hitmen were announced as the NYBCL’s newest team, relocating the Mansfield Destroyers. Horseheads did not see the inaugural season they would’ve have hoped, on the field. The Hitmen finished last in the NYCBL Western Division at 7-33.

Despite just 7 wins, the Hitmen brought plenty of excitement and local talent to Colucci-Williams Field in Horseheads. Players from Horseheads, Corning, Haverling, Sayre, Wellsboro, and beyond filled the roster, attracting fans to the park. Horseheads also saw no shortage of talent on the field, touting 4 NYCBL All-Star selections.

In their first season, the Hitmen saw local talent lead the way. The first hit for the franchise was delivered by Horseheads grad Ryan Scott, while the first home run for the team came from fellow Blue Raider Riley Loomis. Horseheads grad Matt Procopio had a season to remember with a selection to the NACSB games and NYCBL All-Star Game. More local talent sat near the top of the league leaders in batting. Haverling grad A.J. Brotz finished with 9 home runs, placing him 3rd in the league. In front of Brotz was the man typically following him in the lineup, Darryn Callahan.

The Wellsboro native was a standout for the Hitmen, blasting the 2nd most home runs in the NYCBL (11), recording the 3rd best batting average (.420), and 6th most RBIs (30). Callahan’s teammate Nate Kearney was the only other Hitmen representative in the top-7 in league batting, recording the 2nd best average (.434). Danville’s Jimmy Kerley claimed the triple crown for NYCBL regular season, batting .448, with 14 home runs, and 60 RBIs.

In Horseheads’ final game of the season, Sherrill held off a late charge from the Hitmen. Four players in orange and blue recorded an RBI. Ryan Scott played well on both sides of the ball for Horseheads. Scott went 2 for 3, with 2 runs, and an RBI. Scott also pitched in the contest, striking out 4 in 6 innings of work.

