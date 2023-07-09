HOUGHTON, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads Hitmen fell to Genesee on the road.

The Horseheads Hitmen were defeated 12-1 in 7 innings, on Sunday. The Genesee Rapids picked up a dominant win over Horseheads, in a game that witnessed a early weather delay. Before the delay, Rion Kojima scored an inside the park home run, which began as a triple, but an error at 2nd base allowed for the run to score. Once the delay concluded, the Rapids scored 2 more runs to go up 3-0 in the 1st inning.

Horseheads responded in the 2nd inning with an RBI sacrifice fly from Brayden Michaelson. Genesee began scoring again in the 3rd, and powered ahead with a 6-run 4th inning. In the 6th, an RBI triple from Joshua Welsh and run on a wild pitch would be the final blow for the Hitmen. Genesee claimed the win in the following inning, due to the 10-run rule.

Next up for Horseheads is a road trip to Olean. The Hitmen are slated to take on the Oilers on July 12th at 7 p.m. On July 10th, 4 Hitmen standouts will represent the team in the NYCBL All-Star Game, at Houghton College.